How to Work with Angels: Meeting Your Guardian Angel

Your guardian angel already knows you. He or she knows you better than anyone else in the universe... Meeting this special angel is as simple as turning to a person standing beside you and saying, "Hi, I'd like to get to know you." From that moment on if you really want to walk and talk with your guardian angel there is nothing to stop you and no barrier that will be set up by your angel. Only, perhaps, your own shyness or fear or forgetfulness to entertain angels can stand in the way of this meeting. Working with your guardian angel on behalf of all life can bring great hope and comfort to yourself, your family and friends and all people of the world. You will learn: • Who is your guardian angel • How to contact angels of Love • The testing's of Divine Love and how to meet them successfully