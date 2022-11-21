Not Available

How We Got The Bible

    In How We Got The Bible, featuring Dr. Paul L. Maier, the Russell H. Seibert professor of ancient history at Western Michigan University discusses the production, canonization, and inspiration behind Scripture in this five-part Bible study from the LHM Men's Network. As the Word of God, the Bible is a collection of rich and reliable texts - "profitable," as the apostle paul says, "for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness" (I Timothy 3:16b). Over the centuries, believers have taken great pains - at times to the point of death - to translate and transmit the words of Scripture.

