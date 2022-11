Not Available

Prolific British composer Howard Goodall traces the history of the pipe organ, from its ancient roots all the way to the 21st century, in a whirlwind tour of the instrument, which takes Goodall to Spain, France, Germany, Holland and the U.S. Four sections -- "Medieval Organs," "Baroque Organs," "19th Century" and "Contemporary" -- make up the documentary, winner of the 1997 New York Festival Silver Award for Best Arts Program.