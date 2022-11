Not Available

World-famous poker player Howard Lederer tells all in this video designed to teach the basics of No-Limit Texas Hold 'Em. As he teaches players the basics of the game -- along with tips on when to hold 'em and when to fold 'em -- he focuses on reading your opponent's body language in order to figure out his next move and what his hand could be. This video will prepare you for a night of poker with a group of friends or at a table in a Vegas casino.