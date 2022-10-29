Not Available

Howard Stern's Butt Bongo Fiesta

    Released in 1992, "Butt Bongo Fiesta" came on the heels of the ending of the WWOR television show. Howard was doing all kinds of "butt-bongoing" at the time and the title skit on the video is a send-up of Hispanic dance shows, with your host "Howard Estern." The video also features Jessica Hahn in the 3-D skit "Jungle Man", "Guess Who's the Jew" with Kurt Waldheim, Jr. and KKK-guy Daniel Carver, see Capt. Janks go on a date with John DeBella's wife (which Howard predicted would happen in his battle with DeBella in Philadelphia), the "Gross Video Contest" winners, Boy-Gary dressed as an ape and eating his baby doody, the classic "Tribute to Vagina," and you get to tag along on a real, live, lesbian dial-a-date. Many consider this to be Howard's best video of all. Exact sales figures were never released, but the best guess-timates were that "Butt Bongo Fiesta" sold about 300,000 copies with virtually no advertising except for Howard pushing it on the show.

