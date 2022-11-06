Howdy Doody and His Magic Hat

Not Available

A UPA adaptation of the television series (1947-1960) dummy-cowboy, Howdy Doody. Filmed in both 35 and 16mm (for immediate television use in the event theatre exhibitors balked at showcasing a television character,) the plot has Howdy Doody in quest of a magic cowboy hat that will make him invincible. Filled with predominant variations of colors and designs and abstract-color designs as Howdy chases the elusive hat. Finally capturing it, he uses the hat's magical powers to become a rodeo star.