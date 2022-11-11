Howie Day - Madrigals

Not Available

I have to give it up to Howie Day for putting on an amazing one man show. I've never seen a performance quite like it. He samples his own vocals, and guitar riffs live on stage. Then he loops them seamlessly together. Before you know it, you have what sounds like some percussion, a rhythm guitar, a lead guitar, a bass guitar and layered up vocals (all by himself). He basically brought his studio to the stage. He does it so incredibly well. He has some undeniable talent not only with instruments, but also in the studio, producing. I own both of his studio albums; Australia and Stop All The World Now; both quality releases. But if you want to see how truly talented Howie Day is; you must get this DVD. It's only 30 minutes long, but it will keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire 30 minutes.