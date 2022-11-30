Not Available

HOWIE MANDEL: BUT, ENOUGH ABOUT ME is a heartwarming, funny, and candid look at the life of wildly inventive comedian and actor, Howie Mandel. This intimate portrait examines one of the most beloved and complex comedians and his invulnerable spirit. Told through Mandel’s own voice and using a wealth of behind the scenes access, the film examines his extraordinary life and career as well as his painful struggles with mental illness and how he has managed to cope while managing a relentless pace in his professional and private life.