Howie Mandel: North American Watusi Tour

There seems to be no middle ground with comedian Howie Mandell: you either like him or you can't stomach him. North American Watusi Tour was taped in Chicago, at a time when Mandell's comic style had still not completely jelled. Thus, there are as many misses as hits, but if you're a member of the "We Love Howie" camp, you'll be willing to forgive his comic transgressions. The best moments occur when Howie abandons his planned act and schmoozes with the audience. Running a rollicksome 52 minutes, Howie Mandell's North American Watusi Tour was first cablecast in 1986.