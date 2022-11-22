Not Available

Howl-O-Ween Horror Mixtape!

    AN UNEARTHLY ANTHOLOGY THAT WOULD MAKE JOHN WATERS PROUD. On Halloween night, the Shoppe of Horrors Video Store opens its doors through a haze of third-generation VHS crust to reveal . . . the HOWL-O-WEEN HORROR MIXTAPE! Oozing with blood, guts, and flesh-eating refrigerators, this unearthly compilation was stitched together from dozens of DIY terror-blasts to create a custom horror anthology that would make John Waters proud. Two-timing satanists! Exploding pumpkins! Middle-aged dads eating doughnuts while wearing rubber monster masks! This October, listen to your black heart and join us at the slime-soaked altar of the HOWL-O-WEEN HORROR MIXTAPE!! (Joseph A. Ziemba)

