Not Available

AN UNEARTHLY ANTHOLOGY THAT WOULD MAKE JOHN WATERS PROUD. On Halloween night, the Shoppe of Horrors Video Store opens its doors through a haze of third-generation VHS crust to reveal . . . the HOWL-O-WEEN HORROR MIXTAPE! Oozing with blood, guts, and flesh-eating refrigerators, this unearthly compilation was stitched together from dozens of DIY terror-blasts to create a custom horror anthology that would make John Waters proud. Two-timing satanists! Exploding pumpkins! Middle-aged dads eating doughnuts while wearing rubber monster masks! This October, listen to your black heart and join us at the slime-soaked altar of the HOWL-O-WEEN HORROR MIXTAPE!! (Joseph A. Ziemba)