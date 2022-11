Not Available

Rakesh lives with his brother, Madan, and his dad in Rangoon. Madan has fallen into bad company and steals the family heirloom, in the shape of a dragon, some cash and runs away to India. Shortly thereafter, his dead body is found under Calcutta's Howrah Bridge. Rakesh travels to Calcutta in order to find out the mystery behind Madan's death, and also try to recover the family heirloom.