South Shields born animator Sheila Graber takes a wry look at the ups and downs of women’s quest for emancipation. Along the way, we meet some of the North East’s true pioneers – Northumbrian Jacobite heroine Dorothy Forster, gutsy Grace Darling, Labour class warrior and Jarrow crusader, Ellen Wilkinson, and the militant suffragette, Connie Lewcock. The title is the message, which subverts a popular Geordie chant: ‘Get a move on lasses!’