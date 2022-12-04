HP Origins

Not Available

The story of Bill Hewlett, Dave Packard and the early days of Hewlett-Packard is the beating heart of the Silicon Valley phenomenon. Their legacy of leadership and success continues to inspire and influence the ongoing saga of technology. Origins, a documentary commissioned by HP, takes a look back on the founders and the values behind the viral business model that spread beyond geographical boundaries and seeded generations of Silicon Valley start-ups. Seamlessly merging photographs, oral histories and film footage with more recently filmed interviews of former managers, employees and company watchers, the meticulously researched Origins is an honest, affectionate look at the convictions that helped to create Silicon Valley and the ever-evolving quest for excellence.