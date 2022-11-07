Not Available

Hør, Var Der Ikke En, Som Lo?

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The late 1930s. A young enemployed, unskilled worker walks through the streets of Copenhagen, sustaining himself partly on the dole and free soup-kitchen meals and partly on day-dreams. He spends time at a cemetry studying headstone inscriptions. Mild-mannered and of poetic bent, he understands little of an intellectual friend's advice and shies away from the love of a woman who shares her bed with him.

Cast

Jesper ChristensenDen arbejdsløse
Karl SteggerNuslemennesket
Otto BrandenburgGraveren
Sejr Volmer-SørensenVorherre/Kontormanden
Jesper KleinFilipensmennesket
Ellen Margrethe SteinTanten

View Full Cast >

Images