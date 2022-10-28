Hördur - Between the Worlds

Not Available

After a run in with the Law, Aylin a 17yr old muslim Girl part of the Turkish diaspora in Germany finds herself sentenced to community service at an out of town horse stable. Beset by trouble at home and school, it is here that she, despite all odds is set on the road to self-discovery. As the pace quickens her blossoming relationship with the Stallion Hördur and her fledgling dreams are tested to breaking point. Can Aylin build a bridge between worlds? And if she can will others follow?