Twenty minutes of inventive puppet animation, it was finished in January 1996. The story, taken from an Icelandic saga, tells of the adventures in Norway of Hreidar, a "big, ugly and slowwitted" Icelander. Hreidar wants to meet King Magnus, whom he impresses with his enormous strength and candid behavior; then he has a fight with a soldier of another king, Harald, and kills him.