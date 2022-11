Not Available

(Hassan) (Dalia) and (Majid) are working as researchers of archeology in the world of archaeological (Salah Mahran), and when they discovered the mummy Ramses IV, Hassan (Hassan), especially after the presentation of the rich Turkish patient who believes that the only treatment lies within the mummy, An international gang to steal the mummy from Egypt, the mummy gang moves to Turkey, Interpol police are trying to hunt down the gang and arrest them, and the events follow.