A queer heterotopian science-fiction movie about war, but more so a story about love. It starts when Dimos Horacki, a non-binary trans reporter from the Borolian empire, arrives in the mountain regions of Cerracs to write news of the forfronts of the war. Though the Empire presumes they will be able to expand their borders, they will be confronted by resistance on land that was assumed to be uninhabited.