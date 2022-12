Not Available

A Kannada romantic drama film directed by M. S. Rajashekar and produced by S. A. Srinivas & B. P. Somu. The story is influenced by the novel Himada Hoovu written by Vamshi. The film features Ambareesh, Bhavya and Malashri in the lead roles. The film was widely appreciated for its songs and lead actors performances upon release. Malashri won a Filmfare Award for her portrayal as a heart patient in the film.