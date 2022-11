Not Available

Isaiah and Anargyros are partners and keep together a wedding bureaux office. Things are not going well lately, and Isaiah's wife, Kallirroi, is in charge of helping the situation. She finds a bridegroom for her daughter, a wealthy family. But the groom is not as rich as he is in fact the son of the groom. The situation is getting even more confused since her daughter is not the daughter of a shipowner as he presented her!