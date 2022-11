Not Available

Hassan and Marika An Egyptian film starring Ismail Yassin, Maha Sabri and Abdel Salam Nabulsi, written by Abu Al-Saud Al-Abiari. Hassan (Ismail Yassin) is in love with a Greek girl Marika (Maha Sabri), who eventually discovers that her father is an Egyptian, and Riyad al-Qasabji plays the role.