حسن ومرقص وكوهين

Hassan, Morcos and Cohen are the owners of a drug store, and Abbas is the only worker in the store, who loves Hassan's daughter Belqis.they contract with him for a salary equal to twice his salary for a period of twenty years on the condition that those who give up their work in the warehouse pays a large compensation,this plan is drawn up by the three after they discover that Abbas has inherited a great fortune, and Abbas knew that money was the only weapon that puts them all at his mercy, including his beloved Belqis, the sign he used to use during his poverty.