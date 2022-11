Not Available

We see virtually the whole of Brunel’s route from Exeter St David’s to Newton Abbot including the notorious seaside section at Dawlish. From there we head inland to Totnes, over the infamous banks at Dainton and Rattery, through Ivybridge on the very edge of Dartmoor and into Plymouth itself. We finish with a driver’s eye view of the Royal Albert Bridge at Saltash. Filmed in 1986 just weeks before the semaphore signals were abolished for ever.