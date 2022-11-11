حتى آخر العمر

Not Available

"Mona" a girl from the club girls admire the young man, "Ahmed," who does not love love, but does not care about it at all, travels abroad on a business trip. One day, "Mahmoud" shouts "Mona" and is surprised by her and goes to her marriage and marriage. The father agrees and they marry. They live a happy life. Ahmed comes back from abroad. He knows that Mona married, tries to get close to her but refuses. She decides to divorce her, but he goes to the front. After the operations he returns home paralyzed and asks her to leave but she sticks to him. They travel to Alexandria, where a friend of her husband tries to attack her. But she resisted, and she had renewed hope of healing "Mahmoud" after the return of a colleague from abroad has recovered from injury Similar to the injury "Mahmoud".