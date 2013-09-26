2013

Hôtel Normandy

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 2013

Studio

StudioCanal

At 40, Alice has everything a woman of her age could want - everything except one vital accessory: a man. Since her husband was killed in a road accident a few years ago, she has resisted all attempts to start a relationship with another man, despite the best efforts of her closest friends Pénélope and Isabelle. As a last resort, the latter decide to offer Alice a stay at the Hôtel Normandy, the ideal place for her to turn over a new leaf...

Cast

Eric ElmosninoJacques Delboise
Héléna NoguerraAlice Lecorre
Ary AbittanYvan Carlotti
Frédérique BelIsabelle de Castlejane
Anne GirouardPénélope Choisy
Annelise HesmeHélène

