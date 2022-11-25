Not Available

HTTP//ICT is a creative documentation of the artist's web browsing of the homepage of the Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) at the University of Southern California, one of the leading research centers of game and simulation technology for war training. Juxtaposing words on the ICT web page randomly, the artist transforms the webpage into a wild and dark playground for automatic writing, creating a sort of virtual cut-up poem for the new military-industrial-entertainment-media-academic complex as epitomized by ICT.