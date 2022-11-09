Hu Die Gong Mu

Not Available

The dancer Xiaodie Shang arranged a dance "butterfly" for her lover who left five years ago, the dance made a good score, and she was invited by foreign cultural fund to Budapest to casting choreography. Xiaodie thinks the most promising dancer is Lu Bai although she is the most self-abased dancer. Lu Bai told Xiaodie that, she wants to use the butterfly cemetery to find her missing sister. Xiaodie also found that the fund's successor Qiushui Zhuang is her five years ago lover. However with the dancer You Song poisoning, Qiao Tian falls, Lu Bai missing, herself was threatened, all the mysteries are pointing to the butterfly cemetery.