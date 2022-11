Not Available

Ng Yu Hon, a henpecked husband, takes a moral holiday each year. This year he falls for his Chief Accountant. Maggie Shaw and decides to take her along to Hokkaido under the pretext of business. Ng's nalive petty clerk in the Hokkaido branch. Lau Szu-hin, a cousin to Ng's wife Tan Niu, is under pressure to arrange this for his boss. Subsequently, impressed by Maggie's serious working attitude, he decides to get her out of this clutches.