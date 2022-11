Not Available

Inspired by Otello, the classic from William Shakespeare, Ivan Lipkies takes the characters to place them in the Huasteca of Tamaulipas during the most important festival of the region. The story begins when young Julia, huapango national champion, announces her marriage to the distinguished and wealthy rancher Otilio, while James, his dance partner, driven by jealousy and spite, decides to take revenge on the newlyweds.