Not Available

"Hubad"'s raw and sexually candid theme faces funding obstacles from the Manila Arts Council, a funding organization for the arts. But in his resolve to bring the production to stage, the director Andre refuses to tone down the play's uncompromising language. To his two fading stars, Carmen and Delfin, the intimacy of "Hubad" precipitously unlocks their waning libido. They find their way into an emotional reprieve from their stale marriages and into a full blown affair. The heart of the story is seen through the prism of the play. In the film's final scenes it is the stage that provides the actor's catharsis for self-discovery and personal redemption.