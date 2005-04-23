Hubble: 15 Years of Discovery

2005

On the momentous occasion of the Hubble Space Telescope's 15-year anniversary, the European Space Agency released this commemorative documentary looking back of the history of discovery that the telescope has facilitated. Retrace the story of its successes and difficulties, illustrated by state-of-the-art computer animation, as well as spellbinding footage photographs taken from Hubble, much of which has been previously unseen until now. The film presents some of the most fascinating facts about our universe that Hubble has uncovered, and explains things like wormholes, black monsters, and event horizons. All of this is accompanied by a score that captures the grand majesty of the film's subject matter. Written by Anonymous