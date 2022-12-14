Hubby's Night Out

Not Available

Neal hates to give up his evenings with "the boys." even for his wife Betty. She gets a burglar scare and insists on his staying home. However, he wants to go to a masked ball, so he gives her a powder, telling her it will make her sleep soundly. She slips the powder into his favorite decanter, hides his costume, and then retires. In the kitchen, the cook gives a policeman some of the doped whiskey. Neal takes the cop's coat, hat, and stick and starts for the ball. On the way he is called on to restrain a wife-beating husband. He gets a black eye, so decides to go home.