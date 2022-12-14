Not Available

Hubby's Night Out

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Neal hates to give up his evenings with "the boys." even for his wife Betty. She gets a burglar scare and insists on his staying home. However, he wants to go to a masked ball, so he gives her a powder, telling her it will make her sleep soundly. She slips the powder into his favorite decanter, hides his costume, and then retires. In the kitchen, the cook gives a policeman some of the doped whiskey. Neal takes the cop's coat, hat, and stick and starts for the ball. On the way he is called on to restrain a wife-beating husband. He gets a black eye, so decides to go home.

    Cast

    		Betty Compson

    View Full Cast >

    Images