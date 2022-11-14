Hubert et Fanny

Not Available

Hubert is a talented tattoo artist. In spite of himself, he is also the handsome boy who turns heads wherever he goes. Love is not at the top of his priorities and neither is the family. He is not cold with his separated parents, but strives, as much as he can, to keep them at bay. They also have a better relationship with Devin, the roommate of their son. Hubert thus lives his most stable relationship with his dog, Arthur. Fanny, on the other hand, is a dedicated and dedicated social worker who does not trace the line between her professional life and her private life. Fortunately, Guillaume, her boyfriend of the last seven years, understands and supports it completely. They are trying to have a first child. Fanny can always count on her best friend and colleague, Pastel, her sister, Frédérique, and her partner, Yaniss. Fanny's father and his wife are also present for her, although they have plenty of hands with their 13-year-old son, Justin.