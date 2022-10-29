Not Available

With a tagline that reads Full Meals, Beedi and a match box, Huchudugaru is a story set in a rural backdrop. It is a story that deals with four guys - Shiva, Shankara, Madesha and Nanjunda who belong to a small town, Nanjangud. These boys are happy-go-lucky teenagers who do not follow the concept of work hard and live harder. They come in contact with a gangster and decide to come to Bangalore with a mission in mind. Shiva`s love Paaru eventually becomes a distraction in the mission. Who is Paaru, what is the mission and how did the gang of four leave the government shaken forms the story of the film.