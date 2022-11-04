Not Available

Huckleberry Finn

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

A year after their former exploits, Tom Sawyer's puppy love of Becky Thatcher keeps him home while Huck Finn, chafing under "civilizing" influences like school and shoes, plans to run away. His scapegrace, abusive father intervenes; Tom and black Jim help him escape; and (departing from the novel) all three raft down the Mississippi, where they're joined by two likable rogues and meet pretty orphans Ella and Mary Jane. The latter may change Huck's mind about girls...

Cast

Jackie CooganTom Sawyer
Mitzi GreenBecky Thatcher
Jackie SearlSid Sawyer
Eugene PalletteDuke of Bilgewater
Clarence MuseJim
Clara BlandickAunt Polly

View Full Cast >

Images