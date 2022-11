Not Available

Huck is kidnapped by his father but manages to fake his own death and escape to Jackson's Island, where he coincidentally meets up with Jim, a slave of the Widow Douglas' sister, Miss Watson. Jim is running for freedom because he has found out that Miss Watson plans to "sell him South" for $800. Together they construct a raft and travel on the Mississippi River, Jim hoping for freedom from slavery, and Huck searching freedom from his drunk father and controlling foster parent.