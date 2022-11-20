Not Available

Shayan and Homayoun are two undocumented Iranians who are waiting to obtain their papers. Together with around 15 other Iranians, they have been sheltered for months in a church in the heart of Brussels. After weeks of negotiations, the police turn up at the church to move the foreigners to detention centres. Their cases will be reviewed one last time, after which they might be repatriated to Iran. Driven to despair, Homayoun and Shayan make a final attempt by climbing to the top of a crane, defying a country where human rights should not be ignored.