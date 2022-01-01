Not Available

Hudugaru (Kannada:ಹುಡುಗರು) is a 2011 Kannada-language drama film directed by Maadesh, starring Puneet Rajkumar, Yogesh, Srinagar Kitty and Radhika Pandit in the lead roles. The film, which is a remake of the successful 2010 Tamil film Naadodigal, was produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar, with V. Harikrishna having composed the soundtrack and Satya Hegde was the cinematographer. The film released on 5 May 2011 and performed well at the box office similar to Puneeth's previous film Jackie. The film earned Puneeth Rajkumar Filmfare Best Actor Award in Kannada.