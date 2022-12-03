Not Available

In an intimate and geographical journey, the director tells in the first person the story of his grandfather Ludovico, an Italian who arrived in Argentina after fighting in World War II and who soon reveals himself disturbingly contradictory. His traces still mark his descendants today, and unraveling his history becomes crucial to assimilate the present. In search of his secrets, the director must go into the desert, face the silences of his own history, redefine his identity and rebuild family ties that have been broken for years.