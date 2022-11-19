Huey Lewis & the News: Live at 25

Not Available

Huey Lewis & the News celebrate two and a half decades of great rockin' with the release of Live at 25. Filmed in December 2004 at two highly anticipated shows at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, CA, the DVD features chart-topping hits and fan faves like "The Heart of Rock & Roll," "Power Of Love," and "If This Is It." Live at 25 captures Huey Lewis and the News at the peak of their club-rocking powers, delivering 19 songs that span the group's hugely successful career.