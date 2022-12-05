Not Available

Collection of three short films: Hot City Streets — Lee Ryder and Mike Weldon mix it up with street rivals Brian Spence and Steve Rossi. They end up mixing cum to settle things with a four way in an alley and clubhouse. Take It Like A Man — Mark Hunter drops by at his next door neighbor, biker Joe Reeve. The tools they use don't work on a motorcycle. For Men Only — Lee Ryder stops his car at a gas station. He lures Rick Jensen into the john for some sex. Matt Stoker happens in and proves that three is not a crowd.