Huge Shark

Not Available

Due to changes in ocean currents, shark activity appeared near a certain diving area, but the traces are unknown. Doctor Shen Xin was invited to attend the birthday party of his cousin Liu Yiran, but by accident, he got involved in the emotional farce of his cousin boyfriend Zhou Tianming and his female boss He Wendy. As everyone knows, the four strayed into the shark-infested place, and the bloodthirsty hunt was staged. In order to save everyone's lives, Shen Xin started a desperate contest with the bloodthirsty sharks, fighting for the sharks.