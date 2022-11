Not Available

With his magazine Hugh Hefner changed the face of publishing, combining titillation with hard-edged reporting and serving up nudity with taste. His swinging bachelor ways also made him an icon for the straight males for whom his publication was tailor-made. Join Richard Kiley in this documentary about the quintessential ladies' man. Includes footage, photos and interviews with Camille Paglia, Mel Torme, Tony Curtis and more.