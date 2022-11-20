Not Available

Hugh Laurie Let Them Talk - New Orleans Concert Documentary...An American favorite from his role in the hit TV series "House," the versatile British actor Hugh Laurie showcases his musical side in an atmospheric special filmed on location in New Orleans. Defying simple categorization, Laurie finds his greatest satisfaction and inspiration from the mixture of blues and jazz that grew out of New Orleans at the beginning of the last century. "Let Them Talk" is his very personal journey into the heart and soul of that music. Also including documentary and interview segments during Laurie's travels around the city, the program features his performances with blues legends Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and Irma Thomas, as well as another fellow countryman similarly inspired by this uniquely American music, Sir Tom Jones.