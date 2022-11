Not Available

The boy Hugo’s biggest wish is to own a dog. Hugo has very poor eyesight. One day his wish comes true, when he finally meets Holger. Holger is in fact a baby elephant, but all Hugo sees is a big lovely puppy dog. It’s all about the eyes that see! A lovely friendship – only being possible by the presence of vast amounts of empathy between the two. Together, that’s how they meet the world – and what the world meet.