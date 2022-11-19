hui jia de lu

Not Available

A child's quest to return to home on his own takes center stage on the reality television program. With declining ratings and investor pressures, Li, the producer and host of the program, also faces difficulty in locating the next show's talent. In the rush of things, a thought pops inside her head and she knows exactly who can take on as her next star. She locates and brings five-year-old Lu to the set, and sends him off to find his way home alone. The cocky and resourceful boy calls his divorced father to overcome numerous hurdles, and in the process finds new and unexpected routes in a treacherous but often hilarious journey, tracked discreetly by a television crew.