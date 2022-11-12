Hui jia lu shang

Not Available

Sixteen-year-old Xiao Feng refuses to go to school, lock herself in her room all day, and don't talk to her father, Ming. One day, she suddenly disappears. Ah Min looks anxiously for her until he received a phone call from the police: Xiao Feng was seen in Taipei. Turns out that Xiao Feng went there to meet a friend from the internet, but the day of the appointment, the person appearing is not the one she was waiting for. Things occurred and Xiao Feng and Ming have to find out who is that friend and where is his family. In their quest, the father and daughter grow closer and try to understand each other, facing their problems and Ming's secret together.