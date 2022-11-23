Huling Biyahe

Not Available

Two aging couple who work in the Filipino film industry, a linear editor and an ex-dubber, who, at the twilight of their lives, decide to part ways to know what’s missing in their lives. They both explore things they haven’t explored before as they both undergo a sexual awakening in their lives. The wife finds comfort in a local school janitor whom she sees a slight parallelism to her life. On the other hand, the husband gets enamored on a shy barrio lass whose face elicit the same weakness he has for women chinita eyes.