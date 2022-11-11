Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Not Available

Vishwanath is a multi-millionaire industrialist, who lives in a palatial house, with his only chid, a son named Vijay. Vijay has been literally born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and indulges in life's temptations and weaknesses to the extreme. Vishwanath would like his son to get married and be responsible. Vijay agrees to get married on condition that his future bride sign an agreement that the marriage is on a trial basis for one year, and thereafter is Vijay does not fall in love with her, the marriage gets annulled. Vishwanath asks his personal assistant, Megha, to quit her job and marry Vijay, but Megha refuses. Megha comes from a poor family, consisting of her mom, two other sisters, and one brother. Written by Shrikant