Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Rahul Malhotra (Aamir Khan) is the manager of the heavily in debt family business. He is also the guardian of his dead sister's mischievous kids. Rahul hires Vaijayanti (Juhi Chawla) as governess. Vaijayanti is a runaway from home as she does not want to marry the man her orthodox family has chosen for her. Predictably, Rahul and Vaijayanti fall in love. Maya (Navneet Nishan), a rich girl in love with Rahul tries to ruin his family and his business, but all ends happily.