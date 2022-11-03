Not Available

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Rahul Malhotra (Aamir Khan) is the manager of the heavily in debt family business. He is also the guardian of his dead sister's mischievous kids. Rahul hires Vaijayanti (Juhi Chawla) as governess. Vaijayanti is a runaway from home as she does not want to marry the man her orthodox family has chosen for her. Predictably, Rahul and Vaijayanti fall in love. Maya (Navneet Nishan), a rich girl in love with Rahul tries to ruin his family and his business, but all ends happily.

Cast

Juhi ChawlaVaijanti Iyer
Kunal KhemuSunny
Tiku TalsaniaHomi Wadia
Aamir KhanRahul Malhotra

View Full Cast >

Images